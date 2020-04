100+ Dallas Fire-Rescue members remain in quarantine due to potential exposure to COVID-19

article

More than 100 Dallas Fire-Rescue members are in quarantine because of potential exposure to COVID-19.

Many are waiting for test results, or for their symptoms to resolve.

A total of 11 DFR members have tested positive, while eight remain in isolation.

None have required hospitalization.

DFR officials said their safety division is closely monitoring everyone in quarantine.

