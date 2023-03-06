1 killed, teen critically injured in Lake Highlands shooting

One person was killed and a teenager was critically injured in a shooting in Dallas' Lake Highlands neighborhood early Monday morning.

Dallas police say the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the parking lot of the Summerwood Cove apartment complex on Summerwood Circle near 635.

One man with multiple gunshot wounds was declared dead at the scene, a teenager who was also shot was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police have not announced any arrested or released any information about the suspects or victims.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest an indictment in the case.

You can call Dallas Police at 214-671-4226 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.