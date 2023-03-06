14-year-old suspect arrested in deadly Lake Highlands shooting

Dallas police say they have arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the deadly shooting of a Lake Highlands High School junior.

16-year-old Dadrien Harrison was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Skillman Street on Tuesday evening.

Dadrien Harrison

The circumstances around the shooting have not been released by police, but Harrison's mother believes her son was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"His friends said they were walking, guys chasing behind them, started shooting. They looked back at my son, and he was the one shot in the back," Harrison's mother, Ashley Kelly told FOX 4 last week.

Police have not released any information about the suspected shooter, or the charges they expect them to face.

At this time we also do not know if Harrison knew the suspect.