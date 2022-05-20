1 killed outside Fort Worth apartment complex

article

One person was killed, and another hurt in a shooting in Fort Worth Thursday night.

Police said there was a fight around 10 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Interstate 30 and East Loop 820, which is on the city’s east side.

At least two people fired shots and two people were hit. One victim died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.

The shooting victim who survived is expected to be okay.

A Fort Worth SWAT team searched for the shooter but did not find anyone.