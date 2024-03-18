1 hurt after car crashes into Cryo1one store

A chain reaction crash in Dallas left one driver injured after crashing into a Cryo1one store.

The crash happened early Sunday morning on Wycliff Avenue in the Oak Lawn area.

Dallas police said one vehicle was going the wrong way and hit another car, causing it to lose control and crash into the business.

The owner of Cryo1one said this isn’t the first time a crash like this has affected his store.

"I believe someone's driven into the building before, hence why, if you look carefully over there, we've got some pillars that they've put in. But we need to put two extra ones down now it seems. But luckily no one was hurt. It's a miracle," said Lars Lofstrand, the store’s co-owner.

The person who was hit by the wrong-way vehicle was taken to the hospital for a head injury.

The wrong-way driver fled the scene.

Dallas police are still investigating the crash and looking for that driver.