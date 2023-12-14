Smoke cream corn recipe from Lockhart Smokehouse

Jill Bergus with Lockhart Smokehouse visited Good Day to share the recipe for another holiday side dish for family gatherings or parties.

Lockhart specializes in Texas-style BBQ and offers family-style holiday feasts to go. Saturday is the deadline to order a smoked ham, turkey, brisket, or prime rib with various sides for Christmas.

Smoked Cream Corn

16 oz frozen bag of corn

1/2 tbs Lockhart Smokehouse Pork & Poultry Rub [which is a mix of brown sugar, black pepper, onion, garlic, and cayenne pepper]

1/2 smoked onion, finely chopped

1 cup heavy cream

2 tbs butter

1 tsp sugar

Salt to taste

Finely chop half a smoked onion.

Toast half a tablespoon of pork rub. Then add 2 tablespoons of butter and mix together.

After the butter is melted, add in your smoked chopped onion.

When golden, add one cup of corn and cook for about 5 minutes or until you hear pops.

While the whole corn is cooking, purée a second cup of corn in a blender or food processor and add 1 tsp of sugar.

Add the purée, stir to incorporate, then add 1 cup of heavy cream and stir.

Take off the heat and set in the oven at 325 to finish in about 15 minutes.

Finish with salt or more rub and green onions for color and crunch.

Serves 4

