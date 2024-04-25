Skidboot to become first dog inducted into Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame

For the first time, a dog will be inducted into the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Skidboot, a blue heeler, was the ambassador at the State Fair of Texas for many years and performed at rodeos in 36 states.

He died in 2007, but last February Skidboot's many fans created a Facebook group called The Skidboot Legacy.

The group started a campaign to have him inducted into the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame.

"When he first started getting famous we thought it would be 15 minutes of fame, and it would be all over, but it just kept on going and here and now, years after he's died we're doing an interview and doing the whole thing, and I'm thinking I don't think Skidboot's through yet," said David Hartwig, Skidboot's owner.

The induction ceremony will be this Saturday.

The Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame is in the Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards.