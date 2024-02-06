Chef Tim Love's rigatoni alla vodka with rabbit and rattlesnake sausage

The NFL will spend Super Bowl weekend raising awareness about hunger across the country.

Celebrity Chef Tim Love is again participating in the Taste of the NFL.

He joined Good Day with a sneak peek of what he'll be cooking up for the big event.

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS FOR THE SAUCE:

2oz (half stick) Unsalted Butter

1 lb Yellow Onion, ¼" dice

½ oz(weight) Minced Garlic

1 ½ tsp Red Pepper Flakes

½ lb Tomato Paste

1(one) 28oz can San Marzano Tomatoes, Peeled

1 QT Heavy Whipping Cream

¼ lb Parmesan Cheese, grated on a microplane

To Taste, Lemon Juice

To Taste, Salt and Pepper

TO FINISH:

½ lb Dried Bucatini

1 T canola oil

1 T Garlic, Minced

1 T Shallot, Minced

1 T Red Chile Flake

½ C Vodka

3 C Vodka Sauce

¼ C Parsley, Finely Chopped

¼ C Parmesan Cheese, Grated on a Micro Plane

½ lb Rabbit and Rattlesnake Sausage, Roasted and Cut Into ½" Thick Coins

DIRECTIONS FOR THE SAUCE:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In large pan over medium heat, add butter and allow to melt

Add onions and sweat fully, stirring often to avoid any color

Add garlic+chile flakes and allow to sweat, 2-3 minutes longer

Add tomato paste and allow to slightly caramelize, stirring constantly, 2-3 additional minutes

Add peeled tomatoes and stir to incorporate fully.

Cover and place in 350 degree oven for 2 hours.

Remove from oven, uncover, and slowly add parmesan cheese, stirring constantly to incorporate.

Add heavy whipping cream

Using immersion blender, puree until completely smooth. Adjust seasoning with salt, pepper, and lemon juice as needed.

TO BUILD THE PASTA:

Fill a large pot with 2 gallons of water and ½ C of kosher salt.

Place over high heat and bring to a boil.

Once boiling, add pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente

While pasta is cooking:

In large pan over medium heat add oil, garlic, shallot, and chile flake. Sweat for 1 minute, until chile flakes are aromatic, stirring frequently.

Increase heat to high, remove pan from flame, add sausage pieces, and then add vodka.

Return pan to flame and allow vodka to flambe. Continue on high heat for 30 seconds until alcohol has evaporated.

Add Sauce base and bucatini and toss until hot and thoroughly incorporated.

Add parsley and half the parmesan, tossing to incorporate.

Check seasoning and sauce texture. Adjust with salt, pepper, and pasta water to taste.

LINK: www.TasteoftheNFL.com