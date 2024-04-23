Ravioli ricotta recipe with an asparagus and mushroom sauce

Frisco Uncorked is an annual food and wine experience featuring hundreds of wines, cuisine from local restaurants and so much more.

Chef Ty Thaxton, one of the chefs who will be at the event, visited Good Day to make a delicious dish you'll be able to find there.

Ravioli Ricotta with Asparagus and Mushroom Sauce

Filling:

Ricotta cheese

Thick 90gr/lt béchamel sauce

Parmesan cheese

Lemon zest

Whole eggs

Salt/pepper

Fresh egg pasta

1 egg for brushing the pasta when closing the ravioli

Procedure:

Prepare the fresh egg pasta as per recipe and set aside. For the filling mix all the ingredients until smooth paste. Fill a pastry bag with the stuffing. Roll out the fresh pasta sheet, place the filling in the middle, brush with the eggwash and cover with another fresh past sheet. Cut in 2x2 cm square ravioli.

Sauce:

2 tbsp. EVOO

1 lb. mixed mushrooms, trimmed and quartered

8 oz. asparagus, trimmed and thinly sliced

2 shallots, finely chopped

Kosher salt and pepper

2tbsp. butter

Dry white wine

Crème fraiche

Chopped chives

Procedure:

Heat half of the oil in a large skillet on medium-high. Add half the mushrooms and cook, tossing once, until golden brown and crisp, 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and repeat with the remaining mushrooms. Return skillet to medium-high, add asparagus and ½ of the butter and cook, tossing until just tender, about 2 minutes, transfer to bowl with mushrooms. Add shallots to pan with remaining, season with ½ tsp each salt and pepper, and cook on medium, stirring occasionally until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add wine and simmer until reduced to 2 Tbsp, 2 minutes more. Stir in crème fraîche; toss with vegetables. Spoon over ravioli and sprinkle with chives.

Garnish:

Curly asparagus

Parmesan flakes

Micro greens or 2 fresh long springs of chives

Serves: 4

