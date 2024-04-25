How to boil crawfish like Aw Shucks

The Lewisville Aw Shucks Oyster Bar location is back with the 11th annual crawfish boil this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The all-you-can-eat boil will have live music from The Big Daddy Band, prizes, and more.

If you can't make it to the event, you can also find crawfish at the restaurant on Wednesdays or cook them at home with the recipe below.

Aw Shucks Crawfish Boil

Serves: 12



2 ½ - 3 gallons of water for the boiling pot

30 lb. sack of live crawfish, soaked and rinsed (you’ll need a large tub or cooler)

Package of Aw Shucks seasoning (includes 3 sachets)

30 piece package of corn

30 piece package of potatoes

Sausage by the pound

Lemon juice (about 8 tablespoons or 4 medium lemons, halved)

Garlic powder (or 3 heads of garlic unpeeled)

Worcestershire sauce





Fill a 5-gallon pot with about 2 ½ gallons of water, and add seasoning from one spice sachet. Reserve 2 sachets of seasoning to sprinkle on top of the finished crawfish.

Add lemon juice (or halved lemons), Worcestershire sauce, and garlic powder to the water pot to your taste.

Bring the seasoned water to a rolling boil.

Add the corn and potatoes to the boiling water and let them boil for about 10 minutes.

Add the crawfish and sausage if you purchased sausage.

Cook the crawfish until they become bright red (adding optional shrimp during the last 3–5 minutes).

Transfer the ingredients to an empty pot (with a lid).

Sprinkle some seasoning on the cooked seafood & vegetables, and let them steep for 5–10 minutes with the lid on.

Cool for a minute or two, spread over a newspaper-lined table, and enjoy your crawfish!

LINK: awshucksdallas.com