Herb crusted sea bass recipe with an umami broth

Chef Rose Guzman at Oz Coffee Bar in Granbury visits Good Day to make an herb-crusted sea bass dish with an umami broth.

He's promoting the Granbury Wine Walk, an annual celebration that takes place as part of the Texas Wine Festival in Granbury. It has live local music and booths that offer Texas flavors in wine, food, and art.

Tasting tickets include a special glass and 20 tastings. The VIP event also includes a curated selection of premium wines paired with gourmet delicacies.

Herb Crusted Sea Bass

Sea Bass

4 7oz filet of sea bass

4 springs of parsley (finely chopped)

4 sprigs of thyme (finely chopped)

¾ cup Italian bread crumbs

¾ cup Parmesan Cheese (self-grated)

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 TB EVOO

Umami Broth

2 cloves Garlic (minced)

1 small shallot (minced)

1cup Mushroom chutney

1 TB Soffrito Base

1 cup Chicken stock

1 TB Mushroom seasoning powder

Mashed Potatoes

3 Large potatoes (washed, peeled and medium diced)

2 TB Salted Butter

½ cup Heavy cream

Salt and Pepper to taste

Equipment

Oven

2 medium sized pots

1 medium sized sauté pan

Sheet pan

Strainer

Directions

1. Place chopped and peeled potatoes into a medium size pot and fill with water just enough to cover the potatoes. Bring to boil over high heat and cook until potatoes are fork tender about 25 mins. Carefully strain potatoes in the sink and then add them back to the same pot. Toss in the softened butter, heavy cream, and salt and pepper to taste. Vigorously stir to blend all together. You want to leave a few lumps to help give it the home love touch.

2. To make the umami broth, start by sauteing the shallots and minced garlic in a medium sized pan. Once shallots and garlic are sweated out add the mushroom chutney, sofrito, chicken stock, and mushroom seasoning to the pot and let simmer for about 30 minutes. After simmering, use your emulsion blender and puree the broth to completely marry all ingredients. Leave on low heat until ready to use.

3. Using the sauté pan bring it to medium heat and add a touch of oil, season the seabass with salt and pepper generously and add it to the pan. Sear on each side for about 3 minutes and then move to sheet pan. Combine the parsley, thyme, breadcrumbs and parmesan in a bowl. Mix well and place on top of the seared fish before putting into the oven at 385 degrees for about 3-4 minutes until fish feels slightly firm.

LINK: granburywinewalk.com