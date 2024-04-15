Breakfast frittata recipe that uses leftovers

Chef Tom Fleming and Junior Chef Jonathan visited the Good Day kitchen to make a breakfast frittata using leftover al pastor or fajita meat.

It's all part of the Dining Out Dallas event happening Wednesday night at the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas.

The event features a battle of the chefs competition, culinary experiences, food samples, live music, and auctions to help raise money for the NF Foundation.

The NF Foundation provides comfort, support, education, and research funding for neurofibromatosis patients like Junior Chef Jonathan.

Leftover Breakfast Frittata

Serves: 4

10 eggs

1/4 cup heavy cream

½ or so lb. leftover al pastor taco meat

½ cup cojita cheese

½ bunch green scallions

2 each diced roma tomato

½ sliced seedless jalapeno (seeds your option)

2 tbsp chopped cilantro

2 each avocado

1-2 cups leftover roasted potato

1 tbsp unsalted butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Place eggs in a bowl and whip briskly with heavy cream and reserve.

In a medium-sized skillet melt butter and reheat leftover pastor meat over a low flame.

When hot, add jalapeno, scallions, and tomato and cook for 2 mins.

Season with salt and pepper lightly.

Add egg mixture and stir until all is combined.

Place in a 300-degree oven for about 3-5 minutes or until egg mixture is set.

Remove from oven and garnish with chopped cilantro, cojita cheese and avocado.

Serve with your choice of warm tortilla or toasted bread.

LINK: www.diningoutindallas.com