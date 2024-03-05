Texas Primary Election Day 2024: Races to watch

Texans are at the polls, weighing in on a slew of races across the state.

Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Here are a few of the races that we will be watching when the results start to come in.

Texas Presidential Primary: Trump, Biden head toward November showdown

Donald Trump

Republican

Former president Donald Trump will be on the ballot, where his only major oppon is former ambassador Nikki Haley.

Trump has overwhelmingly won in previous states.

Haley picked up her first victory over the weekend in DC.

The Super Tuesday primaries, which include Texas, could mark the end of Haley's campaign, though Trump cannot reach the 1,215 delegates needed to secure the nomination.

854 delegates are up for grabs on Super Tuesday.

Haley, who campaigned in Fort Worth on Monday, has argued that voters deserve a choice outside of Biden and Trump.

Democrat

There will be several names on the ballot in the Democratic primary, but President Joe Biden is expected to easily win.

If Trump and Biden win, it sets up a rematch of the 2020 election.

In 2020, Trump defeated Biden in Texas, earning 52 percent of the vote to Biden's 46 percent.

Will Colin Allred win or will the race go to a runoff?

Candidates:

Democratic candidates will be on the ballot as they look to unseat Republican Senator Ted Cruz in November.

U.S. Representative Colin Allred of Dallas is the front-runner in the primary.

He's running against a field which includes State Senator Roland Gutierrez and State Rep. Carl Sherman from DeSoto.

In a debate leading up to the election, Allred took more moderate positions on gun control, immigration and bipartisanship, while Gutierrez took more liberal and strident positions on those issues.

It is very possible that this race could end in a runoff if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote.

The top two candidates would then face-off in a runoff election.

Runoffs are scheduled for May 28.

Who will fill Colin Allred's seat?

Candidates:

With Congressman Collin Allred running for Senate, the race to replace him is heating up.

There are 10 candidates on the ballot to take his seat in the redrawn 32nd congressional district, which stretched from Plano to Balch Springs.

Civil rights attorney Justin Moore, State Rep. Julie Johnson, trauma surgeon Brian Williams and attorney Callie Butcher were the top four candidates who qualified for a debate in Richardson last month.

Will Dade Phelan withstand a primary challenge?

Candidates:

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan's seat is being challenged by businessman David Covey.

Phelan has faced criticism from Republicans over the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton, former president Donald Trump and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, whom Phelan has also butted heads with, all endorsed Covey.

Who will be in line to take over Kay Granger's seat?

Candidates:

The U.S. House District 12 Republican primary is one of the races which is serving as a proxy battle between Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The Tarrant County seat has been held by Kay Granger since 1997, but the longtime congresswoman is retiring.

One of them, John O'Shea, openly criticized Granger and is endorsed by Paxton.

His biggest threat, State Rep. Craig Goldman, is backed by Governor Greg Abbott.

Which Republican will have the inside track at Rep. Michael Burgess' seat?

Candidates:

There will be a new face for Republicans in a seat that has been firmly red for years.

Rep. Michael Burgess is retiring from Congress, where he has held his seat since 2003.

Brandon Gill, the son-in-law of conservative movie-maker Dinesh D'Souza, is backed by former president Donald Trump.

Southlake mayor John Huffman is also running for the seat.

Former Denton County judge Scott Armey is again running for the seat after losing to Burgess more than 20 years ago.

Jeff Leach vs. Daren Meis - Paxton's battle with Abbott on display

Candidates:

Another example of the proxy battle between Gov. Abbott and Attorney General Paxton is Texas House District 67 in Collin County.

Paxton is targeting Texas House Republicans in Collin County who voted to impeach him in 2023.

Incumbent Jeff Leach was one of the impeachment managers for the House and gave one of the most memorable moments of the political trial with his tearful call for state senators to vote to remove his former mentor.

Leach has the backing of Governor Greg Abbott, while Paxton is endorsing Leach's opponent, Daren Meis.

Meis, a businessman and former pilot, argued that Leach failed the people of his district by voting to impeach Paxton.

Mitch Little vs. Kronda Thimesch - Paxton lawyer battles Abbott-backed Rep.

Candidates:

Mitch Little, a lawyer who defended Texas attorney general Ken Paxton during last year's impeachment trial, is running against one of the 60 House Republicans who voted to impeach the AG.

State Rep. Kronda Thimsech is looking to hold her Texas House District 65 seat. She has the backing of Governor Greg Abbott.

The race is another proxy battle between the governor and attorney general.

Lupe Valdez looks to unseat Marian Brown

Marian Brown (left) and Lupe Valdez (right)

Candidates:

The Dallas County race for sheriff includes a race between the former and current sheriffs.

Sheriff Marian Brown was appointed to the position in 2017 and was elected again in 2018 and 2020.

She will go up against her former boss, Lupe Valdez.

Valdez served as Dallas County Sheriff from 2005 to 2017.

She left the position to run for governor of Texas in 2018.

Valdez was named as the Democratic nominee, but lost to Greg Abbott.

Both Brown and Valdez broke barriers when they became Dallas County Sheriff.

Valdez was the first openly lesbian sheriff in Dallas County. Brown was the first Black sheriff in the county's history.



