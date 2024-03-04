Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is holding a campaign rally in Fort Worth on Monday ahead of her Super Tuesday contests against GOP-favorite Donald Trump.

Haley will be at Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall in Fort Worth at 6:30 p.m.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and ex-ambassador, is the lone major Republican candidate against Trump.

Trump holds a large lead over Haley in the polls in Texas.

Haley is coming off of her first victory over Trump this campaign season in Washington, DC.

A poor showing during Super Tuesday's contests could be the nail in the coffin for the Haley campaign.

This is the former governor's second visit to North Texas this campaign season.

She held an event at Gilley's in Dallas on February 15.

Tickets for Monday night's rally are free. You can claim your spot here.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 5. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.