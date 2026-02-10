Wanted in Dallas: Hotel footage helps police rescue girl kidnapped by stranger while walking her dog

article

The Brief A 12-year-old girl was rescued from a hotel room on Jan. 30 after being kidnapped while walking her dog in her Galveston neighborhood. Police arrested 27-year-old Graham Dunn, who faces a charge of aggravated kidnapping and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Investigators noted that Dunn previously lived in the Frisco area and has also been accused of crimes by women in North Carolina.



A 27-year-old man described by authorities as a "serial sexual predator" faces aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault charges after allegedly abducting a 12-year-old girl who was walking her dog.

The child was reportedly abducted Jan. 30 while walking in her Galveston neighborhood. Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli stated the suspect, Graham Michael Dunn, used a ruse on social media to lure the child before forcing her into his vehicle.

Young girl kidnapped by stranger while walking dog

What we know:

Galveston police responded to reports of a missing juvenile around 9 p.m. A massive search was launched involving three drones, a state helicopter and multiple agencies including the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigators were led to the 8700 block of Seawall Boulevard after an emergency "ping" located the victim’s phone. Hotel surveillance footage confirmed the girl had been brought inside by a man, later identified as Graham Dunn.

Officers forced entry into a hotel room, where they recovered the child and took Dunn into custody.

Dunn was taken into custody and charged with aggravated kidnapping. His bond is set at $500,000. The child was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

While the investigation is ongoing, police noted that Dunn may face additional charges.

Criminal history and North Texas ties

Local perspective:

Dunn has a history of legal issues in North Texas and other states, including North Carolina, Massachusetts, Kentucky and Louisiana.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, he was wanted for evading arrest at Southern Methodist University on Jan. 21, just nine days before the kidnapping. At the time of his arrest in Galveston, he was also the subject of an active warrant for a bond violation related to a previous assault causing bodily injury charge.

His criminal record in the Dallas-Fort Worth area includes a June 2023 arrest in Farmers Branch for assault causing bodily injury (family violence). Following that incident, he faced additional charges for probation violations and bond insufficiency.

Court records indicate Dunn has ties to Frisco and other parts of North Texas. Additionally, he has been accused of crimes by women in North Carolina, though specific charges in that state have not been detailed.