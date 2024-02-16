Nikki Haley holds rally for supporters in North Texas

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley tried to convince voters in North Texas that she’s the best candidate to challenge President Joe Biden in November.

The former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor held a rally Thursday night at Gilley’s Dallas South Side Music Hall.

Republican supporters joining her included former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.

Polls show Haley far behind former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary race.

A recent poll from the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs showed Trump leading Haley 80 to 19 in Texas.

But she’s trying to convince voters to choose a younger generation of leaders.

"The majority of Americans disapprove of Trump and the majority of Americans disapprove of Biden. And do we really want to leave it up to two 80-year-old candidates to take our country forward?" she asked the crowd.

Featured article

Haley is also set to make stops in Houston and San Antonio in the next few days.

Early voting in the Texas primary election begins next Tuesday.

Election Day is March 5.