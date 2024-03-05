Justin Holland, Katrina Pierson race for Texas House District 33 headed to runoff

State Rep. Justin Holland and former Trump campaign official Katrina Pierson are headed to a runoff in the Texas House District 33 race in Rockwall County and part of Collin County.

Holland was one of the Texas Republicans who voted to impeach Texas attorney general Ken Paxton.

Paxton backed Pierson in the race.

Neither candidate reached the 50 percent threshold to avoid a runoff.

Only a handful of votes separated Holland and Pierson by the time most of the votes had been counted.

The vote was split three-ways with third-place candidate Dennis London getting more than 20 percent of the vote.

The runoff election will be held on May 28.