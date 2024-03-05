Live Texas Primary Election Results 2024

Election results from across Texas are coming in.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are expected to easily win the presidential primary as they head toward a November collision course, but there are several others races catching attention across the state.

Colin Allred looks for a strong showing to prove he's ready to take on Senator Ted Cruz, but several other candidates are looking to force the Dallas congressman into a runoff.

Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are not on the ballot, but the battle for control of the Texas Republican Party hangs in the balance of several Texas House elections with the Texas leaders backing opposing candidates.

Governor Abbott's push is for candidates who support school vouchers. Paxton is looking to go on a revenge tour against elected officials who voted to impeach the attorney general.

Find the races that are important to you below.

2024 Texas Primary Results

To jump to a specific section, click on the links here:

U.S. Presidential Race | U.S. Senate | U.S. House | Texas House | Texas Senate | Dallas County | Tarrant County | Denton County | Collin County | More Results |

U.S. House Primary Election Results - Texas

Anderson County | Bosque County | Cooke County |

Delta County | Ellis County | Erath County |

Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County |

Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County |

Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County |

Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County |

Van Zandt County | Wise County|