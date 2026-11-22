The Brief A strong cold front is sweeping across North Texas on Sunday, ending mild morning temperatures and ushering in a week-long chill. Breezy north winds will push Monday morning wind chills into the 20s and 30s, with daytime highs dropping into the 50s by Tuesday alongside a slight chance of rain. Many metroplex locations could see their first official freeze of the season by Wednesday morning before temperatures slowly moderate for Thanksgiving.



A strong cold front is sweeping across North Texas on Sunday, bringing an abrupt end to mild morning temperatures and ushering in a week-long chill that could produce the season’s first freeze ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sunday weather

Scattered, light showers moved through the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex overnight, dropping 0.05 inches of measurable rainfall at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Isolated sprinkles lingered in parts of Cooke County on Sunday morning, with a 10% chance of brief rain remaining through midday until the front clears the region.

Early Sunday temperatures hovered in the low to mid-60s across the metroplex — 61 degrees at DFW Airport and in Fort Worth, and 65 degrees at Dallas Love Field — ahead of the approaching boundary. Sunday morning's readings would likely mark the warmest temperatures of the week.

The cold front will shift winds and drop temperatures in western counties early Sunday, reaching the central metroplex between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. before exiting the region's eastern counties around 1 p.m. As the boundary moves from northwest to southeast, daytime highs will vary sharply, ranging from the upper 50s in far western counties to the upper 60s and low 70s in southeastern areas that retain warmth longer.

Monday weather

Breezy north winds behind the front will send overnight lows plunging into the upper 30s to mid-40s across the metroplex by Monday morning, with rural and low-lying western areas dipping near freezing. Factoring in the wind, Monday morning wind chills are expected to feel like the 20s and 30s regionwide.

Temperatures will continue to trend downward through midweek, well below the seasonal average low of 44 degrees and normal highs in the mid-60s:

Monday: Dry and cool, with afternoon highs struggling to reach 60 degrees.

Tuesday: Highs fall into the low to mid-50s alongside a 20% chance of light liquid rain as a weak disturbance passes through. Forecasters noted that while far West Texas could see a wintry mix, North Texas precipitation will remain strictly rain.

Wednesday: Morning lows drop into the mid- and upper 30s, giving many metroplex locations their first official freeze of the season, followed by afternoon highs in the mid-50s.

Thanksgiving forecast

A slow warming trend will begin Thursday, though early morning runners heading out for Thanksgiving "Turkey Trots" will still face near-freezing temperatures before conditions gradually moderate back toward the mid-60s by next weekend.

7-Day Forecast