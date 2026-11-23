The Brief Dallas police say 18-year-old Dawan Anthony Taylor shot at an officer with an AK-style rifle early Saturday morning before running away. Later that evening, U.S. Marshals and Garland police tried to arrest Taylor, leading to a shootout where officers shot three men. Taylor is now in jail and faces an aggravated assault charge.



An 18-year-old man is in jail after police say he fired an AK-style rifle at a Dallas police officer and was later caught during a separate shootout in Garland.

First Incident: Dallas Police Shooting

What we know:

Dallas police officers were called to a car burglary at an apartment on John West Road around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 21.

Three people were seen pulling on car door handles. When officers arrived, the group ran.

Officer A. Guzman chased the group and used a Taser on one of them.

As Guzman tried to place the man into custody, police say 18-year-old Dawan Anthony Taylor got out of a car holding an AK-style rifle and opened fire on the officer.

Officer Guzman shot back and took cover.

Taylor ran from the scene. Guzman was not injured.

Crime scene investigators found about 10 rifle shell casings at the scene.

Identifying Suspect Dawan Anthony Taylor

Dig deeper:

Detectives identified Taylor as the shooter using information from interviews with the man in custody, body camera footage, and apartment surveillance video.

Later Incident: Garland Police Shootout

What's next:

Later that evening, around 5:40 p.m., members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Garland police officers went to an apartment to serve an arrest warrant on Taylor.

As officers approached the apartment, several people began running towards police.

Officers fired their weapons and hit three men. All three men were taken to the hospital and they are expected to recover.

Police arrested Taylor. He was not injured and was handed over to Dallas police.

Neighbors React

What they're saying:

Video recorded by neighbors showed the aftermath of the shooting, including three men handcuffed on the ground, a woman emerging in handcuffs and another woman carrying a baby wearing only a diaper.

One father told FOX 4 he heard gunshots and opened his door to check on his 15-year-old son. He said an officer pointed a rifle at him and ordered him to the ground.

The father said officers detained him and his teenage son while his 2-year-old remained inside the apartment.

By morning, he said, he discovered bullet damage to his door, grill and wall, as well as a neighbor’s drainage fixture.

"When my baby cried, my daddy instincts kicked in," he said. "I had to make sure my kids were okay first."

Nearby, Jesus Frias said he was home with his children when he heard gunshots and shouted for everyone to take cover.

"They were scared. My second oldest, she already knew what to do," Frias said. "She was staying down on the far end, away from the windows; My other three they were behind the couches."

Officers placed on administrative leave

What's next:

The two Garland officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave, as is standard procedure while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.