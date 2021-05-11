Storms drop hail, lightning across DFW metroplex; more forecasted for Tuesday

Storms brought a lot of lightning and some damaging hail to North Texas overnight.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews said people living in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex got 1-2 inches of rain overnight, although those living northwest and southeast of DFW didn’t get any.

FOX 4 viewer Jennifer Newton Murphey shared this photo of hail in Ponder.

Some of the largest reports of hail came from Ponder, west of Denton. Viewers shared pictures of hailstones as big as golf balls and tennis balls.

Lightning struck a transformer near Kennedale High School. It knocked out power to the school and caused a fire in the baseball press box and concession stand.

In Plano, lightning may have sparked a house fire near Parker and Preston roads.

The Plano Fire Department said the fire started as thunderstorms moved through the city. Lightning is a likely cause but that is still under investigation.

Evan said more storms with the risk of hail and flooding are in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon.

