Large hail, damaging winds possible in North Texas Monday night

There is another chance for severe weather in North Texas Monday evening and into early Tuesday morning.

The FOX 4 Weather team said all the ingredients are coming together for a larger severe threat starting around 5 p.m. Monday.

Very large hail up to baseball size and up to 65 mph wind gusts will be possible in the strongest storms.

While not everyone will see the storms, those that do will likely have severe weather.

The National Weather Service puts almost all of North Texas at an enhanced risk of severe weather through about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

