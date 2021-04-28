Hail, wind, flooding and tornadoes possible Wednesday in North Texas

article

The storm risk has been upgraded to "Enhanced" for parts of North Texas Wednesday afternoon and evening.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews said Wednesday will start off warm and muggy with temperatures at or above 70 degrees. But by Wednesday evening, a cold front will move in with a strong upper-level disturbance.

The storms will likely develop along and west of Interstate 35W and could easily be severe.

Widespread showers and storms with heavy rain could also bring strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. Flooding is also possible.

