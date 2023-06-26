An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued until Tuesday evening for much of North Texas.

With feels-like temperatures up over 110 degrees in North Texas the National Weather Service (NWS) decided to upgrade from an advisory to a warning.

The warning will be in place until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and could be extended even longer.

MedStar said that 8 patients were treated for a heat-related emergency on Monday. 6 of those patients had to be taken to local hospitals.

The heat and humidity caused the heat index to climb above 115 in some areas on Monday.

The high temperature at DFW Airport hit 101 degrees, well shy of the 113 degree record set in the infamous summer of 1980.

The triple-digit heat is expected to continue until at least Saturday, with high temps expected to reach 106 on Wednesday.

Temperatures should dip back below 100 by Sunday, with some slight storm chances Sunday and Monday.

Stay cool and hydrated throughout the week!

