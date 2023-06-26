Fort Worth Stockyards cattle drive schedule affected by heat

The heat is affecting a popular North Texas attraction.

The Fort Worth Stockyards will change its daily cattle drive schedule.

The daily afternoon walk is canceled through at least July 31.

The morning walks will still go on at 11:30 a.m. each day.

RELATED: DFW records its 1st 100 degree day of the year

And officials said the herd experience will remain open at the longhorn pen behind the livestock exchange building.

The change is meant to protect the animals and cowhands from the heat.