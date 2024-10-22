Collin County early voting hours, locations
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Early voting is now underway across Texas and runs through November 1.
The timing for early voting can change depending on the day and county.
Collin County Early Voting Hours
- Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 26 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 27 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Collin County Early Voting Location
- Allen ISD Service Center - Main Lobby 1451 N Watters Road Allen, TX 75002
- Allen Municipal Courts Facility - Community Room 301 Century Parkway Allen, TX 75013
- Anna Municipal Complex - Lobby 120 W. 7th Street Anna, TX 75409
- Blue Ridge Community Center - Main Room 200 W Tilton Street Blue Ridge, TX 75424
- Carpenter Park Recreation Center - South Lobby 6701 Coit Road Plano, TX 75024
- Children's Health StarCenter - Activity Room 6993 Stars Avenue Mckinney, TX 75070
- Collin College Celina Campus - Classroom CEC110 2505 Kinship Parkway Celina, TX 75009
- Collin College Farmersville Campus - Atrium 501 S Collin Parkway Farmersville, TX 75442
- Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 113 9700 Wade Boulevard Frisco, TX 75035
- Collin College Higher Education Center - Atrium 3452 Spur 399 McKinney, TX 75069
- Collin College McKinney Campus - Atrium C Square 2200 University Drive McKinney, TX 75071
- Collin College Plano Campus - Atrium D Square 2800 E Spring Creek Parkway Plano, TX 75074
- Collin College Wylie Campus - Lobby 391 Country Club Road Wylie, TX 75098
- Collin County Elections - Voting Room 2010 Redbud Boulevard McKinney, TX 75069
- Davis Library - Children's Program Room 7501 Independence Parkway A Plano, TX 75025
- Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room 14300 Eldorado Pkwy Frisco, TX 75035
- Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room 14700 Rolater Road Frisco, TX 75035
- Gay Library - Meeting Room 6861 W Eldorado Parkway McKinney, TX 75070
- Haggard Library - Programs Room 2501 Coit Road Plano , TX 75075
- Harrington Library - Thelma Rice Sproles Program Room 1501 18th Street Plano, TX 75074
- Josephine City Hall - Council Chambers 201 Main Street Josephine, TX 75173
- Lavon City Hall - Gymnasium 120 School Road Lavon, TX 75166
- Liberty Recreation Center - Classroom A 2601 Glencliff Drive Plano, TX 75075
- Lovejoy ISD Administration Building - Portable #1 Training Room 259 Country Club Road Allen, TX 75002
- Lucas Community Center - Community Room 665 Country Club Road Lucas, TX 75002
- McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room 1150 Olympic Crossing McKinney, TX 75071
- McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room 6600 Virginia Parkway McKinney, TX 75071
- McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room 861 Independence Parkway McKinney, TX 75072
- McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room 4900 Summit View Drive McKinney, TX 75071
- Melissa Public Safety Building - Court Room 2402 McKinney Avenue Melissa, TX 75454
- Methodist Medical Center Richardson - Conference Room A 2831 E President George Bush Highway Richardson, TX 75082
- Michael J Felix Community Center - Rooms A and B 3815-E Sachse Road Sachse, TX 75048
- Murphy Activity Center - The Great Hall 201 N Murphy Road Murphy , TX 75094
- Old Settlers Recreation Center - North Multi-Purpose Room 1201 E Louisiana Street McKinney, TX 75069
- Parker City Hall - Council Chambers 5700 E Parker Road Parker, TX 75002
- Parr Library - Programs Room 6200 Windhaven Parkway Plano, TX 75093
- Princeton Municipal Center - 615 Training Room 2000 E Princeton Drive Princeton, TX 75407
- Prosper Town Hall - Community Room 250 W First Street Prosper, TX 75078
- Renner-Frankford Library - Programs Room 6400 Frankford Road Dallas, TX 75252
- Roy and Helen Hall Memorial Library - Dulaney Room 101 E Hunt Street McKinney, TX 75069
- Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church - Youth Church 920 E 14th Street Plano, TX 75074
- St. Paul Town Hall - Council Chambers 2505 Butscher's Block St. Paul, TX 75098
- The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C 8300 McKinney Road Frisco, TX 75034
- Vale Frisco Apartments - The Play Room 12050 Research Road Frisco, TX 75033
- Wylie Community Park Center - Meeting Room East 800 Thomas Street #100 Wylie, TX 75098
More Collin County Info
What races are on the ballot?
Visit your county's election page for sample ballots and additional resources.
The FOX 4 Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.
Featured
Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?
In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.