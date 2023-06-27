Expand / Collapse search

Popular Dallas nature preserve closing early due to excessive heat

Dallas
DALLAS - A popular hiking spot southwest of Dallas is making changes to keep guests safe in the excessive heat.

Cedar Ridge Preserve is usually open from dawn until dusk each day.

But over the next few days, it will only stay open from 6:30 a.m. until noon.

Park officials made the call due to the rising heat index and an Excessive Heat Warning that’s in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday. 

Some guests think the decision is smart because they know firsthand how dangerous hiking in the heat can be.

"It's not, like, really hot super early and I think that's most important. I love walking. So I've been walking in the sun, and it's been super hot. And I've been almost passing out," said Taylor McCowan.

For those who are looking to go on a hike or be outdoors in general when it’s hot, it’s a good idea to wear light and comfortable clothing, a hat and sunscreen.

Drinking a lot of water and staying hydrated throughout the day is also the key to avoiding heat exhaustion and heat stroke.