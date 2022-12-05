It may be December, but it sure won't feel that way this week.

High temperatures will be into the 70s from Monday to Thursday, and in the 60s from Friday on.

Gulf moisture is keeping the cold air from Canada out of the south.

The biggest thing to watch this week is the rain.

The best chance at rain is Tuesday night into Wednesday, with the chance of some rain sticking around through Thursday.

The farther north you are, the better the chance for you to see some rain.

7-Day Forecast

Friday should be dry and cooler than the rest of the week, but still pretty nice for a December day.

The rain chances will return Saturday and Sunday.