Dallas weather: Temperatures to plunge in North Texas Wednesday

Don't get caught leaving your house Wednesday morning without a jacket.

The nice warm temperatures on Tuesday will disappear after a strong cold front moves through North Texas this evening.

Low temperatures fall into the 30s on Wednesday morning, with high temperatures topping out in the low 50s.

Things will be breezy on Wednesday with winds from 12 to 20 miles per hour.

The weather is expected to be dry on Wednesday before a chance of a shower on Thursday.

North Texas will not see any of the severe weather that is expected to hit other parts of the southern US.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' Tornado Watch for portions of southeastern Arkansas, northern and central Louisiana and central Mississippi until 7 p.m. CST. The watch area includes Alexandra and Monroe in Louisiana and Greenville and Jackson in Mississippi.

Severe storm threat Tuesday and Tuesday night. (FOX Weather)

7-Day Forecast

The weather will warm back up into the 70s by Friday before another cold front comes over the weekend.

Things will be a bit cooler and there is a chance of some showers on Saturday and Sunday.