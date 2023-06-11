article

Severe storms brought large hail, caused power outages, and delayed flights in North Texas. Some people reported hail as large as softballs.

Many FOX 4 viewers shared wild photos and video of the hailstones near their homes.

Viewer Shane Wilson in the Denton County community of Lantana shared video of his backyard pool getting a bombardment of hail.

Ben Taylor had a little bit of fun with the baseball-sized hail that fell at his house. He used some for batting practice.

Jeff Grubb, who lives in Bartonville, shared a picture of a hailstone that was at least 3.5 inches across.

In Rockwall, Lee Griffin shared video of the hail piling up like snow drifts. It came off his roof and left much of his yard looking white.

Much of what he had was around marble sized but some of the larger pieces were around the size of golf balls.

In most cases, the extremely large hailstones didn’t come down for very long. But what did fall caused quite a bit of damage to cars, windows, roofs and solar panels.

Homeowners will no doubt be filing insurance claims this week.

Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant counties were among the counties under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning on Sunday night.

A Flash Flood warning was also issued in Dallas County until 10 p.m.

The storms knocked out power to more than 40,000 customers. But as of 7 a.m. Monday, Dallas County only has about 9,500 homes and businesses still without power.

Oncor said its crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Flower Mound Hail (Courtesy: Kim Stewart)

The storms also caused several flights to be delayed or canceled at DFW Airport and Love Field Sunday.

There were more than 550 delays at DFW Airport, and another 80 flights were scratched from the schedule.

At Love Field, the weather pushed nearly 140 flights off schedule, and about 20 others were canceled.

DFW is reporting about 70 cancellations Monday with just a handful of delays so far.

Dallas Weather Forecast

FOX 4 Weather meteorologists said there are several more chances for storms in the forecast for the week.

Storms Monday night could be severe with another risk of large hail, high winds, and possibly a tornado.

The front will likely stall over North Texas thru mid-week. The heat and triple-digit temperatures Friday through Sunday will follow.