Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Weather: Hail pounds North Texas Sunday night

By
Published 
Updated June 12, 2023 8:23AM
Severe Weather
FOX 4
article

A FOX 4 Weather map shows reports of hail in North Texas Sunday night.

Severe storms brought large hail, caused power outages, and delayed flights in North Texas. Some people reported hail as large as softballs.

Many FOX 4 viewers shared wild photos and video of the hailstones near their homes.

MORE: Dallas-Fort Worth Weather

Very large hail falls in parts of North Texas

Hail as big as baseballs, softballs, and even grapefruit fell in parts of North Texas, making for a very stressful night for some. FOX 4's Dan Godwin reports live from Flower Mound with the story.

Viewer Shane Wilson in the Denton County community of Lantana shared video of his backyard pool getting a bombardment of hail. 

Ben Taylor had a little bit of fun with the baseball-sized hail that fell at his house. He used some for batting practice.

WATCH: North Texas hail used for batting practice

FOX 4 viewer Ben Taylor shared video of the baseball-sized hail that fell near his home in Highland Village. He decided to have a little fun with it and use it for batting practice.

Jeff Grubb, who lives in Bartonville, shared a picture of a hailstone that was at least 3.5 inches across.

Jeff Grubb in Bartonville

In Rockwall, Lee Griffin shared video of the hail piling up like snow drifts. It came off his roof and left much of his yard looking white. 

Much of what he had was around marble sized but some of the larger pieces were around the size of golf balls.

June hail storm causes damage in North Texas

North Texas had a very stormy night with hail in many areas. In some places, it piled up almost like snow drifts. In other, hail as big as golf balls and softballs damaged cars and homes.

In most cases, the extremely large hailstones didn’t come down for very long. But what did fall caused quite a bit of damage to cars, windows, roofs and solar panels. 

Homeowners will no doubt be filing insurance claims this week.

Related

Dallas Weather: Large hail is unusual for North Texas in June. Here's why
article

Dallas Weather: Large hail is unusual for North Texas in June. Here's why

The hail that fell in North Texas Sunday night was abnormally large for this time of year. But FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews says there's something different about the atmosphere this year.

Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant counties were among the counties under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning on Sunday night.

A Flash Flood warning was also issued in Dallas County until 10 p.m.

VIDEO: Hail falling in Rockwall

FOX 4 viewer Dianne Ragsdale Klepin shared video of hail falling at her home in Rockwall on Sunday, June 11.

The storms knocked out power to more than 40,000 customers. But as of 7 a.m. Monday, Dallas County only has about 9,500 homes and businesses still without power.

Oncor said its crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Image 1 of 12

Flower Mound Hail (Courtesy: Kim Stewart)

The storms also caused several flights to be delayed or canceled at DFW Airport and Love Field Sunday.

There were more than 550 delays at DFW Airport, and another 80 flights were scratched from the schedule.

Hail falls in Flower Mound pool

FOX 4 viewer Kim Stewart shared video of hail causing a big splash at her pool in Flower Mound on June 11.

At Love Field, the weather pushed nearly 140 flights off schedule, and about 20 others were canceled.

DFW is reporting about 70 cancellations Monday with just a handful of delays so far.

Dallas Weather Forecast

Dallas Weather: June 12 morning forecast

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews talks about hail that fell in North Texas Sunday and more chances for large hail in the forecast this week.

FOX 4 Weather meteorologists said there are several more chances for storms in the forecast for the week. 

Storms Monday night could be severe with another risk of large hail, high winds, and possibly a tornado.

The front will likely stall over North Texas thru mid-week. The heat and triple-digit temperatures Friday through Sunday will follow.