The hail that fell in North Texas on Sunday was abnormally large for this time of year.

Baseball and softball-size hail stones are not uncommon in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said severe storms are also normal in North Texas in June.

The spring severe weather season is generally considered to be between April and June.

But typically, the storms that blow through the area in June are wind storms.

They usually don’t drop big hail stones because the atmosphere above the ground has begun to warm up.

"This year we have a pretty strong jet stream overhead for this time of the year, and the air is colder aloft. And that’s helping to breed some of those hail storms that we had yesterday and we may see more of them today," Evan said.

Storms forecasted for Monday night could be severe with the risk of more large hail, high winds, and possibly a tornado.

The coverage for storms on Monday is about 40%, meaning it is possible that more than half of the people in North Texas won’t see a drop of rain.

Tuesday will have a similar set-up for severe storms with the risk for storms from the Metroplex on to the east. At this point, coverage is expected to be about 30% on Tuesday.