Power outages: More than 600,000 without power, could last multiple days

Thousands of people are without power on Tuesday morning after strong storms blew through North Texas.

Oncor says more than 600,000 customers have reported power outages.

The most reported outages are in the East Dallas, Garland area, according to Oncor.

You can see a live coverage map of the outages here.

Officials say it is expected to be a "multiday power outage."

Oncor says they have crews responding to outages across the area. The company has not given an estimate for when power is expected to be restored.

Avoid any power lines that may be on the ground.

Video from FOX 4 viewer John Howell showed a sparking power line causing an explosion in Carrollton.

Emergency responders say you should not call 911 for power outages.