Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 11:07 AM CDT until TUE 11:45 AM CDT, Anderson County
17
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 11:45 AM CDT, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Henderson County, Anderson County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CDT, Johnson County, Ellis County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 10:24 AM CDT until TUE 1:30 PM CDT, Van Zandt County, Henderson County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County, Navarro County, Henderson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until THU 2:00 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:54 AM CDT, Dallas County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:59 AM CDT until TUE 12:30 PM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:53 PM CDT until THU 7:20 AM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:57 PM CDT until THU 5:18 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:16 PM CDT until WED 2:53 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:40 PM CDT until WED 11:31 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:40 AM CDT until FRI 2:40 AM CDT, Denton County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:50 AM CDT until TUE 12:45 PM CDT, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until TUE 12:00 PM CDT, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County

Power outages: More than 600,000 without power, could last multiple days

By
Published  May 28, 2024 8:55am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 4

Thousands of people are without power on Tuesday morning after strong storms blew through North Texas.

Oncor says more than 600,000 customers have reported power outages.

Storms knock out power for thousands in North Texas

More than half a million North Texas homes and businesses are without power because of Tuesday morning's severe storms. FOX 4's Paige Ellenberger has the latest.

The most reported outages are in the East Dallas, Garland area, according to Oncor.

You can see a live coverage map of the outages here.

Officials say it is expected to be a "multiday power outage."

READ MORE: Several schools closed, classes delayed Tuesday due to severe weather

Oncor says they have crews responding to outages across the area. The company has not given an estimate for when power is expected to be restored.

Avoid any power lines that may be on the ground. 

Video from FOX 4 viewer John Howell showed a sparking power line causing an explosion in Carrollton.

Sparking power lines in Carrollton cause explosion

FOX 4 viewer John Howell shares video of an explosion on Tuesday, May 28.

Emergency responders say you should not call 911 for power outages.