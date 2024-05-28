Dallas County issues disaster declaration after Tuesday morning storms

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a disaster declaration Tuesday morning because of the severe storms that damaged homes and businesses.

The 6 a.m. storms brought winds above 80 miles per hour and dropped up to baseball-sized hail on parts of North Texas. Heavy rain also prompted flood warnings from the National Weather Service.

There was so much damage to a building on Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas that people calling 911 reported it had collapsed.

First responders found the walls of the building still intact, but the strong winds had blown a significant amount of debris off the roof.

Students in the Dallas Independent School District are already out for the summer. But because of the weather, the district canceled all summer activities, events, camps, and athletics on Tuesday.

The Dallas Zoo also decided to close on Tuesday after seeing the damage.

The storm damage has led to power outages throughout the city.

More than half a million Oncor customers in North Texas, including about 380,000 customers in Dallas County, are dealing with outages following the storms.

Jenkins said those outages could last for several days for some people.

"This is not a generation problem like we sometimes have when it's cold or in the heat of the summer. This is a broken lines problem brought about by straight-line winds," he said. "This unfortunately will be a multi-day power outage situation similar to the one you saw in Harris County and Houston."

Oncor said it has deployed both assessment and repair crews to address the outages.

"We understand this is a very frustrating time for folks to be without power. We are asking for your patience and your help to as much as you can and as much as it is safe to do to stay off the roads," said Grant Cruise, Oncor's communications manager "Our crews need room to work. They are going to be out working long hours to get everybody back on."

Cruise said some infrastructure may need to be rebuilt rather than simply repaired.

Oncor has called in crews from out of state to help.

Hospitals, police stations, and critical infrastructure will get priority over individual homes.

For that reason, Jenkins urged people to check on their affected friends and family members and "be accommodating."

"Because this is going to be unfortunately longer than we've seen here in a while and a lot of the places that are without power are going to include hotels and things of that nature," he said. "We will continue working with Oncor and with all of our cities on this. The cities will be opening cooling stations in their rec centers."

No water treatment plants have been affected by the power outages, so Jenkins said all tap water in the county is safe to drink.