There are fewer storms in the forecast for Thursday but still some intense ones.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the first chances for rain come south later in the morning or in the early afternoon.

They scatter out areawide by the late afternoon and evening.

The strongest storms will have primarily a hail risk.

Moving into Friday and Saturday, storms could pop up late in the day or early evening.

While the coverage is low, what does develop comes with a severe risk.

The best chances are south of the metroplex on Friday and then in the I-35 corridor on Saturday.

Things should be dry, but hot on Sunday and Memorial Day.

Temperatures will be in the mid-90s on Sunday.

A weak cold front will bring some drier air, dropping temperatures into the low 90s.