Dallas weather: Flash Flood Warnings issued, second round of storms overnight

More storms are moving through North Texas on Thursday.

Today's weather could be a one-two punch with storms in the afternoon and late at night.

The first system developed out to the northwest on Thursday morning and brought heavy rain to the area in the afternoon.

A flash flood warning was issued for a large portion of North Texas until 2 p.m.

If the system holds together, it will make its way into the Metroplex in the late morning and into the afternoon.

The storms are sub-severe, but there could be embedded storms with strong wind gusts and some hail.

We expect to see a break in any storms in the early evening, but another disturbance is coming.

The stronger storm will likely be later tonight.

How strong it will be depends on the system earlier in the day.

If storms hold together in the afternoon, it will eat away at the energy for the second round of storms, meaning storms would be a bit weaker by the time they hit DFW.

The main risk for the first round would be high winds, but we aren't expecting anything as intense as the storms we saw Tuesday morning.

We could also see quarter to golf ball-sized hail. There is also a flooding threat because of how saturated our ground is.

Most of North Texas is under a "slight" risk of severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center. That's a 2 out of 5.

There is a higher risk out to the west.

Rain chances will stick around through the weekend.

On Friday a few scattered showers and storms could stick around until the middle of the day.

Another complex could move through the area Saturday night into Sunday morning.