Valley View warning siren malfunctioned during tornado, fire department confirms

The Valley View Volunteer Fire Department confirmed on Wednesday that the storm warning siren was not working Saturday night when an EF-3 tornado hit the area, killing seven people and injuring hundreds of others.

The VFD initially reported that information on Monday but deleted the Facebook post shortly after.

Now, the fire department says it determined after an investigation that the warning siren malfunctioned when they tried to activate it.

It also said that the siren had not been tested in the two months prior because of bad weather conditions on those testing days.

The city requires monthly tests.

Another issue was wiring. The fire department says the city recently renovated the building where power is drawn for the siren. They discovered the wiring issue on Tuesday and have since fixed it.

The fire department also adds that the range of the siren is about a half mile for people outdoors and is shorter for people indoors. It said the areas hit hardest in Valley View were approximately three miles away from the siren.