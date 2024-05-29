List: Cooling centers for North Texans without power

The North Texas cities that were hardest hit by Tuesday’s storms have opened cooling centers for residents still without electricity.

As of Wednesday morning, Oncor said it was still working to restore power for about 270,000 customers.

That work could take days as crews clear downed tree limbs and repair broken power lines. In some cases, they must install new utility poles or rebuild transformers.

In addition to air conditioning, the cooling centers give impacted residents a free option for charging electronic devices.

Balch Springs

Balch Springs Senior Center: 2919 Balch Springs RD, Balch Springs 75180

Dallas

Libraries:

Central Library: 1515 Young St., 75201 | 214-670-1400

Arcadia Park: 1302 North Justin Ave., 75211 | 214-670-6446

Audelia Road: 10045 Audelia Road, 75238 | 214-670-1350

Bookmarks in NorthPark Center: 8687 N. Central Expy., Ste 1514, 75225 | 214-671-1381

Dallas West: 2332 Singleton Boulevard, 75212 | 214-670-6445

Fretz Park: 6990 Belt Line Road, 75254 | 214-670-6421

Grauwyler Park: 2146 Gilford Street, 75235 | 214-671-1447

Hampton-Illinois: 2951 South Hampton Road, 75224 | 214-670-7646

Highland Hills: 6200 Bonnie View Road, 75241 | 214-670-0987

Martin Luther King, Jr.: 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 75215 | 214-670-0344

Mountain Creek: 6102 Mountain Creek Parkway, 75249 | 214-670-6704

North Oak Cliff: 302 West Tenth Street, 75208 | 214-670-7555

Paul Laurence Dunbar Lancaster-Kiest: 2008 East Kiest Blvd, 75216 | 214-670-1952

Pleasant Grove: 7310 Lake June Road, 75217 | 214-670-0965

Polk-Wisdom: 7151 Library Lane, 75232 | 214-670-1947

Preston Royal: 5626 Royal Lane, 75229 | 214-670-7128

Skillman Southwestern: 5707 Skillman Street, 75206 | 214-670-6078

Skyline: 6006 Everglade Road, 75227 | 214-670-0938

Vickery Park: 8333 Park Lane, 75231 | 214-671-2101

Rec Centers:

Anita N. Martinez: 3212 N Winnetka Avenue, 75212 | 214-670-7773

Arcadia: 5420 S Arcadia Drive, 75211 | 214-670-1909

Arlington Park: 1505 Record Crossing, 75235 | 214-670-6326

Bachman: 2750 Bachman Drive, 75220 | 214-670-6266

Beckley-Saner: 114 W Hobson Avenue, 75224 | 214-670-7595

Campbell-Green: 16600 Hillcrest Road, 75248 | 214-670-6314

Eloise-Lundy: 1229 Reverend CBT Smith Street, 75203 | 214-670-6781

Exall: 1355 Adair Street, 75204 | 214-670-7812

Exline: 2525 Pine Street, 75215 | 214-70-8121

Hiawatha: 2976 Cummings Street, 75216 | 214-670-6876

Janie C Turner: 6424 Elam Road, 75217 | 214-670-8277

Jaycee / Zaragoza: 3114 Clymer Street, 75212 | 214-670-6188

J C Phelps: 3030 Tips Blvd, 75216 | 214-670-7525

K B Polk: 6801 Roper Street, 75209 | 214-670-6308

Larry Johnson: 3700 Dixon Avenue, 75210 | 214-670-8495

Martin Luther King Jr: 2901 Pennsylvania Avenue, 75215 | 214-670-8363

Martin Weiss: 1111 Martindell Avenue, 75211 | 214-670-1919

Nash-Davis: 3710 N Hampton Road, 75212 | 214-70-6194

Park in the Woods: 6801 Mountain Creek Parkway, 75249 | 214-670-0218

Reverchon: 3505 Maple Avenue, 75219 | 214-670-7720

Ridgewood/Belcher: 6818 Fisher Road, 75214 | 214-670-7115

Singing Hills: 6805 Patrol Way, 75241 | 214-670-7550

Thurgood Marshall: 5150 Mark Trail Way, 75232 | 214-670-1928

Timberglen: 3810 Timberglen Road, 75287 | 214-671-0644

Tommie M Allen: 7071 Bonna View Road, 75241 | 214-670-0986

Walnut Hill: 10011 Midway Road, 75229 | 214-670-7112

Willie B Johnson: 12225 Willowdell Drive, 75243 | 214-670-6182

Grand Prairie

Warmack Library, 760 Bardin Rd. | Open until 8 p.m.

Tony Shotwell Life Center, 2750 Graham St. | Open until 7 p.m.

Public Safety Building, 1525 Arkansas Lane | Open until 7 p.m.

Main Library, 901 Conover Dr. | Open until 8 p.m.

Kaufman Co.

Father’s House Kaufman: 91 Oak Creek Drive | 469-242-0191

Mesquite

Evans Recreation Center: 1116 Hillcrest St, Mesquite, TX 75149

Richardson

Richardson PD (overnight)

Richardson Public Library (9a-9pm)

Heights Recreation Center (6a-10pm)

Huffhines Recreation Center (6a-10pm)

Rowlett

Rowlett Community Center: 5300 Main Street, Rowlett, TX 75088

Plano

All libraries (except Harrington Library) and rec centers during regular hours