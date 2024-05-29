List: Cooling centers for North Texans without power
DALLAS - The North Texas cities that were hardest hit by Tuesday’s storms have opened cooling centers for residents still without electricity.
As of Wednesday morning, Oncor said it was still working to restore power for about 270,000 customers.
That work could take days as crews clear downed tree limbs and repair broken power lines. In some cases, they must install new utility poles or rebuild transformers.
In addition to air conditioning, the cooling centers give impacted residents a free option for charging electronic devices.
Balch Springs
Balch Springs Senior Center: 2919 Balch Springs RD, Balch Springs 75180
Dallas
Libraries:
Central Library: 1515 Young St., 75201 | 214-670-1400
Arcadia Park: 1302 North Justin Ave., 75211 | 214-670-6446
Audelia Road: 10045 Audelia Road, 75238 | 214-670-1350
Bookmarks in NorthPark Center: 8687 N. Central Expy., Ste 1514, 75225 | 214-671-1381
Dallas West: 2332 Singleton Boulevard, 75212 | 214-670-6445
Fretz Park: 6990 Belt Line Road, 75254 | 214-670-6421
Grauwyler Park: 2146 Gilford Street, 75235 | 214-671-1447
Hampton-Illinois: 2951 South Hampton Road, 75224 | 214-670-7646
Highland Hills: 6200 Bonnie View Road, 75241 | 214-670-0987
Martin Luther King, Jr.: 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 75215 | 214-670-0344
Mountain Creek: 6102 Mountain Creek Parkway, 75249 | 214-670-6704
North Oak Cliff: 302 West Tenth Street, 75208 | 214-670-7555
Paul Laurence Dunbar Lancaster-Kiest: 2008 East Kiest Blvd, 75216 | 214-670-1952
Pleasant Grove: 7310 Lake June Road, 75217 | 214-670-0965
Polk-Wisdom: 7151 Library Lane, 75232 | 214-670-1947
Preston Royal: 5626 Royal Lane, 75229 | 214-670-7128
Skillman Southwestern: 5707 Skillman Street, 75206 | 214-670-6078
Skyline: 6006 Everglade Road, 75227 | 214-670-0938
Vickery Park: 8333 Park Lane, 75231 | 214-671-2101
Rec Centers:
Anita N. Martinez: 3212 N Winnetka Avenue, 75212 | 214-670-7773
Arcadia: 5420 S Arcadia Drive, 75211 | 214-670-1909
Arlington Park: 1505 Record Crossing, 75235 | 214-670-6326
Bachman: 2750 Bachman Drive, 75220 | 214-670-6266
Beckley-Saner: 114 W Hobson Avenue, 75224 | 214-670-7595
Campbell-Green: 16600 Hillcrest Road, 75248 | 214-670-6314
Eloise-Lundy: 1229 Reverend CBT Smith Street, 75203 | 214-670-6781
Exall: 1355 Adair Street, 75204 | 214-670-7812
Exline: 2525 Pine Street, 75215 | 214-70-8121
Hiawatha: 2976 Cummings Street, 75216 | 214-670-6876
Janie C Turner: 6424 Elam Road, 75217 | 214-670-8277
Jaycee / Zaragoza: 3114 Clymer Street, 75212 | 214-670-6188
J C Phelps: 3030 Tips Blvd, 75216 | 214-670-7525
K B Polk: 6801 Roper Street, 75209 | 214-670-6308
Larry Johnson: 3700 Dixon Avenue, 75210 | 214-670-8495
Martin Luther King Jr: 2901 Pennsylvania Avenue, 75215 | 214-670-8363
Martin Weiss: 1111 Martindell Avenue, 75211 | 214-670-1919
Nash-Davis: 3710 N Hampton Road, 75212 | 214-70-6194
Park in the Woods: 6801 Mountain Creek Parkway, 75249 | 214-670-0218
Reverchon: 3505 Maple Avenue, 75219 | 214-670-7720
Ridgewood/Belcher: 6818 Fisher Road, 75214 | 214-670-7115
Singing Hills: 6805 Patrol Way, 75241 | 214-670-7550
Thurgood Marshall: 5150 Mark Trail Way, 75232 | 214-670-1928
Timberglen: 3810 Timberglen Road, 75287 | 214-671-0644
Tommie M Allen: 7071 Bonna View Road, 75241 | 214-670-0986
Walnut Hill: 10011 Midway Road, 75229 | 214-670-7112
Willie B Johnson: 12225 Willowdell Drive, 75243 | 214-670-6182
Grand Prairie
Warmack Library, 760 Bardin Rd. | Open until 8 p.m.
Tony Shotwell Life Center, 2750 Graham St. | Open until 7 p.m.
Public Safety Building, 1525 Arkansas Lane | Open until 7 p.m.
Main Library, 901 Conover Dr. | Open until 8 p.m.
Kaufman Co.
Father’s House Kaufman: 91 Oak Creek Drive | 469-242-0191
Mesquite
Evans Recreation Center: 1116 Hillcrest St, Mesquite, TX 75149
Richardson
Richardson PD (overnight)
Richardson Public Library (9a-9pm)
Heights Recreation Center (6a-10pm)
Huffhines Recreation Center (6a-10pm)
Rowlett
Rowlett Community Center: 5300 Main Street, Rowlett, TX 75088
Plano
All libraries (except Harrington Library) and rec centers during regular hours