Bundle up! Over the next few days it will finally start to feel like December weather.

Lows will be in the 30s through Sunday as cold Canadian air is seeping south.

On Thursday, the sun will be out and temperatures will climb into the 50s, about 5 degrees below our December average.

Clouds will roll in throughout the day Friday, and that will lock in some of that cold air

The clouds will move out on Saturday and then come back in on Sunday.

You might see some rain Sunday night into Monday morning.

High temperatures next week will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday, with lows in the 40s.

Winter officially starts on Wednesday.