Cold front to send temperatures tumbling Friday

Grab a jacket before you head out the door on Friday morning.

A cold front is expected to move through the area overnight Thursday bringing showers to parts of DFW.

Some rain will stick around in the early morning hours, mostly in the southern part of the Metroplex.

Temperatures will be in the 50s for much of the area on Friday morning, before cool air rushes in.

The temperatures will fall throughout the day eventually ending up in the 40s for many.

The low temperature for Saturday will be in the 30s!

7-Day Forecast

High temperatures will hang around the 50s for the rest of the weekend.

Rain will move into the area on Monday meaning high temperatures will only be in the 40s.

The stretch of cool weather continues for the rest of the week.