By now you've probably heard that things are going to get very cold in the week leading up until Christmas.

Temperatures will drop below freezing on Thursday and will stay below freezing into Christmas Day.

READ MORE: Steps you need to take to protect your home from this week's arctic blast

So is there a chance we could see a White Christmas?

The short answer: no.

Even though the temperature will be below freezing for the morning hours of Christmas Day, it will be dry. Sorry!

It will be party sunny out with temperatures warming up to a high of 42 degrees.

Winds will be between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

READ MORE: How to prepare your car for the arctic blast coming this week

If you are traveling out of town for the holiday there is a decent chance you could see some snow across the country.

Source: FOX Weather

Unsurprisingly the farther north you go, the better chance you have at seeing snow.

The Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and most of Michigan have the best shot at seeing a white Christmas this year.

Northwestern Nebraska, northern Iowa, parts of Illinois, including Chicago, and northern Indiana also have the best chance of having more than an inch of snow on the ground to make it an official white Christmas.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.