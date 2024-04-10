Dallas Weather: Last stormy day in North Texas

There is more rain in the forecast for North Texas on Wednesday.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said it’s the last day for rain this week.

"Once we get past today, the weather is very predictable and easy," he said. "I realize it was a little dicey on Monday of course with the eclipse around. It worked out okay. We had our storms at night yesterday. Flooding for some of our counties. And today, we’re on the back side of the storm."

Wednesday’s storms are less likely to be severe. Only the strongest storms may produce up to pea-sized hail.

Flooding is the main risk. The heaviest rain is expected east of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in counties that have already gotten up to 5 inches of rain this week.

"I think the most important thing for everybody today is that while not everybody gets the rain, we all get windy and rather chilly late this afternoon," Evan said.

Temperatures will struggle to get above the low 60s.

By Thursday, the rain will move out of our area and temperatures will rebound into the low 70s. It will be quite nice.

Friday also looks pleasant with some high clouds to push temps back to near 80 with low humidity.

The weekend continues to warm with some clouds but no precipitation.