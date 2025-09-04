Dallas weather: Another day of 100-degree temperatures for DFW

The Brief Dallas experienced its seventh day of 100-degree weather this year, with a high of 101 degrees. The heat is affecting other parts of Texas due to a combination of westerly winds, sunshine, and dry air. A cold front is expected to arrive early next week, bringing relief from the high temperatures and a chance of rain.



Temperatures reached triple digits in Dallas on Thursday, marking the seventh day this year the Dallas-Fort Worth area has experienced 100-degree weather.

The high of 101 degrees at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was 10 degrees shy of the record for this date, but nearly 10 degrees hotter than normal, according to meteorologist Ali Turiano.

"Today, so far, our high is 101, 10 degrees shy of a record," Turiano said.

"So no records thankfully, but almost 10 degrees hotter than normal for this time of year."

Triple Digit Temperatures

The heat is a result of a westerly wind, sunshine and dry air, which is causing temperatures to soar across the state. Several other Texas cities, including Mineral Wells and Breckenridge, are also experiencing triple-digit heat. Stephenville, Abilene and Austin have also hit 100 degrees or higher.

7-Day Forecast

A front moving in from the west is expected to bring cloud cover and temper the high temperatures across the state this weekend. The remnants of Tropical Storm Lorena, which has been downgraded and is expected to weaken further, are also contributing to the cloud cover.

Live North Texas Radar

Residents are urged to "stay weather-aware" for the next two days, particularly late Sunday night and throughout Monday, and to ensure they have a way to receive weather warnings.

A cold front is expected to arrive on Monday night into Tuesday, ushering in drier air for the middle of the week.