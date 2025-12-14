Fort Worth man arrested after allegedly chasing, shooting at woman's car

article

The Brief A man was arrested in Fort Worth after allegedly chasing a woman in a vehicle and firing multiple shots at the car she was attempting to escape in. The suspect, 33-year-old Jordan Ceralde, faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No injuries were reported and the exact relationship between the victim and the suspect is currently unknown.



A man was arrested on Tuesday night after allegedly chasing a woman in his vehicle and firing multiple shots at the car she had entered while trying to escape an assault, Fort Worth police said.

High-speed chase ends in gunfire

What we know:

Officers were dispatched around 10:04 p.m. to the 4800 block of North Freeway after a caller reported seeing a man assaulting a woman outside a motel. Police said the woman fled by jumping into a nearby occupied vehicle, but the man followed in his own car and began shooting at the vehicle carrying the victim.

Officers located both vehicles and the individuals involved. Several rounds struck the victim’s vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

Suspect taken into custody

Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Jordan Ceralde, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence. Investigators said the exact relationship between the suspect and victim remains unclear.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released, neither has the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

What's next:

The case remains under investigation.