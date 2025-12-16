Lavon PD consider more charges in fatal shooting with 14-year-old suspect

The Brief A 14-year-old Lavon teen is charged with murder after allegedly shooting 24-year-old Romeo English at a house party. The boy fled for two days before a pastor helped turn him in; police may charge anyone who hid him. Investigators recovered the handgun and are working with ATF to learn how the teen obtained it.



The investigation into a fatal shooting in Lavon that led to a 14-year-old's arrest is still ongoing.

Aside from the murder charge, Lavon police say they're considering charges for anyone who may have helped the boy hide in the two days between the crime and his arrest.

Lavon fatal shooting

For the first time in Lavon Police Chief Michael Jones’ 26 years with the department, they’ve charged someone with murder. A 14-year-old boy who was on the run, and who Jones says "absolutely" had help hiding out.

Saturday evening, there was a house party off Wellington Drive. Some sort of game was being played, according to Jones.

What they're saying:

"There were some words that were exchanged, and then it became physical at one point," Jones said.

Jones says 24-year-old Romeo English and the 14-year-old were involved. English tried to leave, but before he could, the 14-year-old pulled out a handgun and shot English multiple times at close range, killing him. It appears English was unarmed.

After the shooting, the teen fled. He was on-the-run for two days, until one of his family members took him to a pastor, who turned the teen in to law enforcement, a source says.

Police are now exploring charges for anyone who helped the 14-year-old hide out.

"And we will investigate anyone involved and we will prosecute everyone that we have the legal opportunity to do so," Jones said. "Justice is never served if the defendant is never brought before the system."

Loved ones speak out

Monday evening, FOX 4 met English’s grieving girlfriend, who’s pregnant with English’s son. FOX 4 also spoke with her mother, Kewanita Brownfield.

"If it was a minor, where did the gun from?" Brownfield asked. "A 14-year-old with a gun? And how did he get it? Where were the parents?"

What we know about the suspect

Lavon middle school student wanted for homicide

Community ISD says the suspect is a Community Trails Middle School student, but has not been to class since November. The police chief would not discuss the 14-year-old’s family life or living situation, but disclosed that the department has had a recent run-in with the teen, who he described as a runaway.

Jones says it’s critical to identify troubled kids to get help early, whether at home, school or elsewhere.

"I don’t think you can have enough police on the street to make sure that someone doesn’t get angry in a house. I think that the real systemic change in this area comes from addressing the root causes," Jones said.

Police recovered the handgun and are working with the ATF to identify where the teen got it.