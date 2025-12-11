Fort Worth stabbing: Man attacked while ordering at food truck

article

The Brief A man was stabbed in the abdomen late Wednesday night while getting food from a food truck in a parking lot on Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth. The victim was approached by an unknown man who carried out the attack before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to a hospital but the extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.



A man was stabbed Wednesday night while getting food at a food truck in a Fort Worth parking lot, according to police.

What we know:

Fort Worth police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 6800 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen. Investigators determined the victim was getting food from a food truck in the parking lot when an unknown man approached him and carried out the attack before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unclear at this time.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of either the victim or the suspect.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the attack, and it is unclear whether the victim and the suspect knew each other prior to the stabbing. The incident remains under investigation.