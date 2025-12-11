Fort Worth stabbing: Man attacked while ordering at food truck
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was stabbed Wednesday night while getting food at a food truck in a Fort Worth parking lot, according to police.
What we know:
Fort Worth police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 6800 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen. Investigators determined the victim was getting food from a food truck in the parking lot when an unknown man approached him and carried out the attack before fleeing the scene.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unclear at this time.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identities of either the victim or the suspect.
Investigators have not determined a motive for the attack, and it is unclear whether the victim and the suspect knew each other prior to the stabbing. The incident remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police.