Fort Worth stabbing: Man attacked while ordering at food truck

Published  December 11, 2025 7:14am CST
The Brief

    • A man was stabbed in the abdomen late Wednesday night while getting food from a food truck in a parking lot on Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth.
    • The victim was approached by an unknown man who carried out the attack before fleeing the scene.
    • The victim was transported to a hospital but the extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was stabbed Wednesday night while getting food at a food truck in a Fort Worth parking lot, according to police.

What we know:

Fort Worth police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 6800 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen. Investigators determined the victim was getting food from a food truck in the parking lot when an unknown man approached him and carried out the attack before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unclear at this time.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of either the victim or the suspect.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the attack, and it is unclear whether the victim and the suspect knew each other prior to the stabbing. The incident remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police.

