3 days of severe storms in the forecast for Dallas-Fort Worth

Parts of North Texas are facing a severe weather threat on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the risk of severe storms over the next three days isn’t for everyone, and it will come at different times and in different forms.

RELATED: Dallas-Fort Worth 7-Day Forecast

The coverage is low for Monday with hail being the greatest risk. Those who do get rain will likely experience thunderstorms between 5 and 10 p.m. in Dallas area and eastern counties.

Then on Tuesday, the dry line retreats and south winds will pull deep Gulf moisture back into the air. Stronger storms with all types of severe weather (gusty wind, hail and tornadoes) are possible between about 1 and 8 p.m.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Not everyone will see severe weather Tuesday, but everyone will want to be weather aware, especially if watches and warnings are issued.

Finally, the dry line and a cold front will push through Wednesday morning. Before that happens, there could be some gusty storms especially east of Dallas. The timing on those storms is between midnight and 9 a.m.

There are a few more chances for storms later in the week as the moisture and warm air returns.

Easter weekend will likely be very warm.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 4 Weather WAPP for weather alerts, live video and to keep an eye on the radar.