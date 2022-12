The Grapevine Vintage Railroad is a 1950s locomotive pulling 1920s-era cars. They carry hundreds of curious riders each week to North Richland Hills and back to Grapevine. On weekends, the tourist train goes to the Stockyards in Fort Worth and back. We give an inside look at who rides it and why.

Ever wonder how they operate such an old train? The Tex Factor gives you an exclusive look.