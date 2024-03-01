Texas To-Do List: Chip'd

Are you looking to satisfy your sweet tooth? The Texas To-Do List found a spot with nacho average dessert: Chip'd in Fort Worth.

"Chip’d is hot cookie nachos, which is a brand-new concept for most people," said Kaity Draper, the co-owner of Chip'd. "It's basically fresh baked cookies. We baked them at the time you order them, so you get them hot from the oven, smothered in fresh made sauces, toppings, even homemade ice cream. The sky's the limit."

If you think cookies with toppings would be way too sweet, you might be surprised to also find a hint of savory in there.

"Our cookies are a saltier cookie. So, these are borderline savory, sweet, because you can add all the sweet toppings and sauces," said Draper.

"Balance is what we try and strive for is in the cookies," said Chris Draper, who co-owns Chip'd. "A lot of people will look at our menu and go, ‘my gosh, that's way too sweet. That's going to put me into a diabetic coma’ or whatever they say. Right? And it's like, honestly, they're not as sweet as what they look because we really worked on the balance."

The cookie flavors are limited to chocolate chip and sugar, but think of it more like the blank canvas that sets the stage for whatever flavors you were looking for.

"Standard serving, which is our small is six mini cookies, and each cookie is about the size of a silver dollar, about a half inch thick, slightly crisped on the outside and gooey on the inside," said Chris Draper.

"But then we also have our large. So that's what we call our shareable size. You'll usually see couples or maybe a couple kids that'll share that. And then we also do party platters," explained Kaity Draper.

No one likes cold nachos, so why would your dessert nachos be any different?

"We bake everything on demand. They bake fast, usually about 5 minutes or so. But it gives you that ‘fresh-out-of-the-oven’ cookie, paired with the toppings. It's just like the most delectable, like ooey gooey, in the best way, dessert. So yeah, we do not ever use warming drawers. We don't serve cold cookies. They are always hot and fresh," said Kaity Draper.

Chip'd started out as a dessert food truck. While you can continue to find them in find them in different locations every day, their storefront doesn't require any tracking.

"Our brick-and-mortar store is right by TCU. We're actually right behind the Fort Worth Zoo," said Kaity Draper.

If you would like to check out Chip'd head to 2430 Forest Park Blvd or visit getchipd.com.

