Fort Worth police officer fired after shoving, cursing at subject

The Fort Worth Police Department announced it has fired one of its officers after an investigation into an on-duty incident.

Officer Clayton Ryan responded to a disturbance call on September 28, 2019.

A Fort Worth Police investigation said during the interaction Ryan used profane language towards the subject and physically assaulted the individual by shoving him unnecessarily several times.

An Internal Affairs investigation determined that Ryan violated multiple Fort Worth Police Department policies.

On Monday, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes terminated Ryan's employment.

He had been with the department for 7 years and was assigned to the Patrol Bureau.