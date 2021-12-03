Omicron variant appearing milder than delta, South African doctors say
In the two weeks since omicron first was reported in Southern Africa, other doctors have shared similar stories. All caution that it will take many more weeks to collect enough data to be sure, their observations and the early evidence offer some clues.
Omicron variant may be less dangerous than delta, US health officials say
“Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
Omicron variant: Pfizer running ‘neutralization tests’ with its COVID-19 vaccine
Companies Pfizer and BioNTech are currently running tests in response to the rapidly spreading omicron variant with data likely available in the coming weeks.
Study suggests past COVID-19 infection may not fend off omicron variant
A research group has been tracking reinfections in South Africa and reported a jump with the arrival of omicron that they hadn't seen when two previous variants, including the extra-contagious delta variant, moved through the country.